The county's police say that emergency services are currently dealing with a serious crash involving a car and a van on the B6265 near Fellbeck in the Harrogate area.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area until further notice.

It was reported at 3.22pm today (May 31) and the incident is ongoing.

A spokesman for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews from Ripon and Harrogate responded to a two vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and van.

"Crews extricated casualties from the vehicle and all occupants were then assessed by paramedics on scene before being transported to hospital. This incident is ongoing."