A person was injured after a car and tractor crashed in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Four fire crews rushed to the scene in Aldfield, near Ripon, at about 12.50pm today (Friday, May 31).
Firefighters cut a person from a vehicle and left them in the care of paramedics, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
The fire service did not say which vehicle the person was in.
