Keegan Taylor, 33, wearing a mask and with his hood up, “lurked” behind the pensioner as he withdrew money from a cash dispenser, said Judge Simon Hickey.

Emma Handley, prosecuting, said when the 80-year-old got his money, Taylor grabbed it and they had a tug of war which ended with £40 in notes falling to the ground.

The man, who walks with the aid of a stick, couldn’t bend down to get the money.

Taylor picked up the banknotes and fled, leaving the 80-year-old in shock. He had managed to hold onto one £10 note.

In a personal statement, the pensioner said for a time, the incident left him too scared to go to the shops, but he had later found the courage to do so.

“The world is an aggressive place at the moment, everyone trying to get money,” he said.

Twenty days before he stole the elderly man’s money, Taylor, who works for a Pickering firm, had snatched a charity box on the counter at a McDonald's while its staff had their backs turned dealing with his food order. The box contained £155.

Taylor, of Ridgeway, Eastfield, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to two thefts and assault.

“These were all of them despicable offences,” said Judge Hickey at York Crown Court.

Of the charity box theft, he said: “People have given their money expecting it to be going for very good causes. It (the theft) is shocking.”

He told Taylor of the 80-year-old: “He must have been clearly visible to you as a vulnerable man. He was walking with a stick.”

He gave Taylor a six-month prison sentence suspended for 18 months on condition he does 35 days’ rehabilitative activities, wears an alcohol abstinence tag for 120 days and does 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He must also pay back the £40 he stole from the elderly man and the £155 that was in the charity box.

For Taylor, Kevin Blount said he had turned to drink after his long-term relationship broke down and that had led to both offences.

He was ashamed of his actions. “He has foresworn alcohol and is not drinking any more and describes himself as being in a much better place mentally,” said Mr Blount.

He was also in full-time employment.

Ms Handley said Taylor and a companion went into a Scarborough McDonald's at 10.45pm on March 2 and placed orders. Taylor was unsteady on his feet.

He leant over the counter to get the charity box, put it under his jacket and walked out with it.

On March 22, the 80-year-old went to the cash dispenser outside Proudfoot supermarket. But Taylor was also there.