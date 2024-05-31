With a distinguished service of 23 years at North Yorkshire Police, and ten years prior to that in the RAF, Sgt Paul Cording firmly has public service at his heart. During his policing career he has developed a passion for road safety and has become an advocate for safer roads.

As The Press reported last year, the then 52-year-old, was commended for his services to policing and charity by the King's representative, the Lord-Lieutenant of North Yorkshire, Jo Ropner at her Camp Hill Estate.

He was awarded the British Empire Medal in the King's Birthday Honours 2023 and is now set to retire from North Yorkshire Police next month.

Sgt Cording receiving his award from Jo Ropner (Image: Supplied)

A police spokesman said: "Over the past decade Paul has also become a popular figure on social media as he uses Twitter / X to update members of the public with various incidents that he has dealt with at work.

"His commitment to road safety has seen him take on regular charity challenges where he has raised thousands of pounds for local and national charities.

"Paul couldn’t resist one final charity challenge before he hangs up his boots for the last time.

"He plans to run or walk 126.8KM in 24 hours on the 12 June 2024 in recognition of his force collar number 1268. This charity challenge is to raise money for The Police Treatment centre who offer treatment and wellbeing for police officers who are injured in their line of work."