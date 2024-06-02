Four men have been sentenced recently at York Magistrates Court for offences of violence, harassment, theft and improper use of a public communication system.
Stephen Logan, 51, of Main Street, Askham Bryan, was given a 12-month community order with a 100-day alcohol abstinence monitor and 30 days’ rehabilitative activities. He pleaded guilty to sending offensive messages by a public communications network. He was made subject to an indefinite restraining order and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
Keith Bovingdon, 46, of Hull Road, York, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting police emergency workers and one of assault. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 days’ rehabilitative activities and must pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
Ashley Reid, 32, of Station Avenue, New Earswick, pleaded guilty to harassing two people. He was given a 12-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities and 80 hours’ unpaid work and was made subject to two 12-month restraining orders and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.
Craig Spurr, 45, of Alma Square, Scarborough, pleaded guilty to stealing meat worth £133 from Marks and Spencers on Pavement, York, and was given a six-week prison sentence suspended for 12 months.
