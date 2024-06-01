The coins are a completed set of the Royal Mint's Great British Coin Hunt.

The specially designed Royal Mint collector album was originally released in 2019, and was available to purchase directly for £9.90.

However, with the collection no longer available from the Royal Mint, they have become much sought after and the price you can get for them has risen as a result.

Now a completed version of the collection has fetched £70 on eBay, after attracting 28 bids.

Explaining the collection, the Royal Mint said: "The Royal Mint’s A to Z coin hunt celebrating all things British.

"Come and celebrate with us everything that makes Britain so great! 26 coins, 26 letters, all featuring a Great British icon for you to collect and keep.

"The Quintessentially British A to Z collector album has been created specifically for you to collect and store all 26 Uncirculated 10p coins in series."

This is what is represented on each of the coins in the collection:

A – Angel of the North

B – Bond…James Bond

C – Cricket

D – Double Decker Bus

E – English Breakfast

F – Fish & Chips

G – Greenwich Mean Time

H – Houses of Parliament

I – Ice Cream Cone

J – Jubilee

K – King Arthur

L – Loch Ness

M – Mackintosh

N – NHS

O – Oak Tree

P – Postbox

Q – Queuing

R – Robin

S – Stonehenge

T – Tea

U – Union Flag

V – Village

W – World Wide Web

X – X Marks the Spot

Y – Yeoman Warder

Z – Zebra Crossing

Rarest 50p coins in circulation the UK?





The Royal Mint has revealed the most valuable 50p coins in circulation.

The rarest is the Kew’s Garden 50p, which was designed to mark the 250th anniversary of the gardens in 2009. Only 210,000 coins were ever minted with this design.

The Kew Gardens 50p sells for £156.25 on average, but one seller received over £700 for one when they sold it on eBay.

The other rarest coins stem predominantly from the 2011 Olympics, with the wrestling, football and judo coins among the most valuable. Only 1.1million of each of these coins were produced.

Flopsy bunny and Peter Rabbit designs which were produced in 2018 are also highly valuable.

These coins - 1.4 million of which were minted - depict the characters from Beatrix Potter’s novels and celebrate the life of the English writer and these sell for around £5.

In 2019, 500 million coins were produced, with three new 50p designs.

These included one of Arthur Conan Doyle’s Sherlock Holmes, Paddington Bear at St Paul's Cathedral and the Tower of London.

