...Ready For It? Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to the UK this month.
Swifties descend on music venues up and down the country - fully bejewelled and armed with cowboy boots and friendship bracelets - from June 7.
The international megastar is bringing her sell-out three-hour-plus show to stadiums across the nation from Edinburgh's Murrayfield to Cardiff's Principality Stadium.
Not to mention, Swift will be performing an impressive eight nights at London's Wembley Stadium with dates in June and August.
Whether you're mad about Midnights or you're a fanatic over Folklore, this is your sign to brush up on her lyrics for all of her eras from Speak Now and Debut to Reputation and her new album The Tortured Poets Department.
Taylor will perform in five continents with 152 shows as part of the tour.
It is her first big set of shows since 2018 and her biggest tour to date.
If you're ready to 'Shake It Off' and party like it's '1989', it's time to put your Swiftie-ness to the test.
Do you know your 'Bad Blood' from your 'Fearless'? Your 'Karma' from your 'Cardigan'?
Here are 10 questions to help you live your 'Wildest Dreams', are you '...Ready for It?'
Take our Taylor Swift lyrics quiz
How did you get on? Did you answer our quiz in 'Style'? (I'm sorry but 'Don't Blame Me').
Share your scores - and your favourite Taylor Swift eras - in the comments.
Are you heading to the Eras Tour this summer? Let us know!
