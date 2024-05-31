Those were the words of Matty Graham speaking at the funeral of his grandad, John Graham, one of York’s last Normandy veterans who died aged 102.

John Graham was a Normandy veteran and received France’s highest military honour, the Légion d’Honneur medal a few years ago after landing on Gold Beach just after D-Day while serving as a gunner with the Royal Artillery Regiment.

This afternoon (May 31) John’s family and friends packed into St Paul's Church in Holgate to say their final goodbye.

Speaking about his grandad, Matty said: “‘I'm a stay at home man me’ was a phrase he often quoted and that always stuck with me. I always wondered whether it was down to his experiences abroad during his early years.

“We are all immensely proud of my grandad. He served his country with honour and courage. He will never be forgotten.

“Sleep tight Grandad your work here is done."

John Graham with two of his great-grandchildren Thomas and Elsie (Image: Supplied)

Rev Matt Woodcock, who is married to John's granddaughter, Anna, took the service.

Giving the eulogy he said: “John grew up in an era vastly different from our own. A time when the world was on the brink of succumbing to a great evil.

“He grew up with values rooted in hard work, integrity, and a sense of duty. So when the time came, John answered the call to serve his country with honour and bravery - but little fuss. He just got on with it.

“John's courage and sacrifice during those dark days helped shape the world we live in today, a world where liberty and peace have been hard-won by people like him.

“But John also knew times of peace and healing. After the war, he returned home and dedicated himself to building a family life.

“He demonstrated unwavering love and support for his wife, Jean, and sons Paul and Michael. His boys were his pride and joy. So too were Pauline and Sue and the children and grandchildren and great-grandchildren who followed.”

John Graham's coffin being brought out of the church (Image: Haydn Lewis)

John was a window cleaner in Holgate for 40 years after the war, and until recently he still grew his own veg on the allotment his family acquired in Holgate in 1905, having caught the growing bug when he was eight, picking gooseberries from his dad’s plot.

He put his long life down to a tot of whisky every night - and a regular diet of his homegrown vegetables.

Paying tribute to his dad at the service, John’s son, Paul, said: "After mum died in 2018, dad stayed in his own home which was familiar to him as that is where he wanted to be.

“His mobility gradually began to decline as did his eyesight and hearing.

“He had three spells in hospital over his last months and it was decided that he needed more care than we could give him so spent a few days in Fulford Nursing Home and then on to Firth House in Selby where he spent his last week in the loving care of the staff.”

Over the years John raised thousands of pounds selling poppies for the Royal British Legion and the funeral collection will go to the Legion.

And John's great grandson, Thomas, has joined York Army Cadets inspired by his great grandad.

York British Legion branch chairman Denise Edgar closed the service followed by the playing of The Last Post.

Many Legion members were in attendance and, along with John's family, formed a guard of honour outside St Paul's as his coffin was carried out.