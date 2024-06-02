On June 3 and 4, six schools across York will send 400 pupils to the National Centre for Early Music (NCEM) for a celebration of music, which will be led by Cherry Forbes from The Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment.

In April, primary school teachers from across the city attended a training session at the NCEM where they learned the words and signs for a selection of sea shanties, which they then taught to their students.

Since then, the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment has been visiting these schools, conducting workshops culminating in next week’s showcase at the NCEM.

The schools taking part in the project are: St Lawrence’s Church of England Primary School; Clifton Green School; St Georges RC Primary School; Westfield Primary Community School; Headlands Primary School; and Wigginton Primary School.

Dr Delma Tomlin, director of the NCEM, said: "We are delighted to be working alongside our friends the Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment once again and look forward to welcoming them back to York.

"Over two days, they will be sharing their inspirational music making skills with some of the young people of the city of York."

The Orchestra will also be performing two concerts, open to the public at the NCEM. The first one is on Sunday, June 2 at 4pm. The second is on Monday, June 3 at 8pm.

More information can be found on the NCEM's website.