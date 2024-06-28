Michelle Bishop, a care practitioner at Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home, at the home has taken part in a day of cycling to raise money for charity.

She spent the 24-hour period on a static exercise bike in order to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Society and the homes residents’ fund.

Residents, their relatives, and staff were all very supportive and were there to cheer as the fundraising challenge got into gear. They all gathered to offer their support as the fundraising challenge began. In addition to this, children from Muddy Boots Nursery visited and created a collection of cycle jersey drawings to motivate the cyclist.

Michelle was also visited by Julie Henderson from the Alzheimer’s Society to cheer her on.

Of her involvement in the challenge, Michelle said: “Taking part in this challenge has been a huge amount of fun and everyone at the home has been behind us all the way. It’s for such an important cause. I’m very glad to be able to do my bit to raise further awareness and money for the charity.”

For her efforts, Michelle was able to raise a grand total of £592.32 and with more donations still coming in.

The team at Stamford Bridge Beaumont were keen to share how ‘incredibly proud of Michelle’s efforts’ they are with the fundraiser supporting the home's aims of providing care, nursing care, and dementia care for its 92 residents.