Philip Noble, 43, and Tyrone Savory, 31, woke a householder at 2.10am with the sound of his car doors opening, said Rob Gallery, prosecuting.

Looking out, he saw one of the raiders sitting in his £10,000 new Suzuki SUV, rushed down to his front door, which was closed but unlocked, and saw them driving the vehicle away.

The burglars had taken its key from a fruit bowl in the kitchen.

Mr Galley said the burglars parked the car in a driveway in the next street and donning gloves and hats made off for a nearby alleyway.

But the sound of their arrival woke the driveway’s owner, who wondered why someone was parking on his driveway at such an hour, looked out to see the pair, made sure he was barricaded into his house and called police.

Both burglars were captured on footage taken by ringtone doorbells in the area and identified by police, Mr Galley told York Crown Court.

Noble and Savory, who had been living close to the scene of the crime but now both of no fixed address, both pleaded guilty to burglary and theft of the car. The offences happened in Clifton on March 16.

Savory was jailed for 22 months and Noble, who had just completed a community order for possessing drugs, was jailed for 18 months.

Less than three weeks earlier, York magistrates had put Savory on a community order for two night-time commercial burglaries and assaulting emergency workers at the time of the burglary

Both men have long lists of previous convictions including previous burglaries, mostly of commercial buildings.

Noble served a prison sentence for robbery in 2005.

Defence barrister Joseph Millican, for Noble, said he and Savory had been walking along the Clifton street at night.

Savory, who was wearing gloves, had been trying house doors and when he managed to open one, he went in.

Noble stayed outside, said his barrister.

He was the primary carer for his mother.

Sean Smith, for Savory, said the car had only been taken a short distance and police returned it to its owner undamaged.

Savory had been drinking before the burglary.

In 2020, he was the victim of a serious assault that put him in a coma and left him with a brain injury he was still having to cope with.

The judge said the injury hadn’t stopped him offending.

Mr Smith said Savory was working with medical and drug and alcohol rehabilitation staff in prison.