The 'International Hack Camp' for 12-15 year-olds took place on Wednesday May 29 and Thursday May 30 in York Explore Library and Archive in Museum Gardens with support from mentors at German company Tinker Tank.

Curated by Explore York and York-based Pilot Theatre, the children transformed old tech such as keyboards, lighting, film negatives, computer hardware and even a brass-handle from a Victorian garden spray into programmable technology to help them tell stories and explore design.

The group were encouraged to break-up and breakdown the disused materials into their component parts before converting them into props, working circuitry and computer programmes.

The two-day project ended with a presentation to invited guests of the light, audio and electronic devices, games and visions the participants had created from scratch.

The results included a programmed modern take on the arcade classic 'Asteroid', a device which played tunes from barcodes scanned onto piano keys, a film projector assembled to create the right focal length which filtered light from a camera phone through reels of photo negatives, and a 21st century LED kaleidoscope which included parts of cut up CDs.

Dave Fleming of Explore York and Lucy Hamond from Pilot Theatre (Image: Kevin Glenton)

Dave Fleming, service developer for innovation, creativity and learning for Explore York, said: "We were thrilled to host in partnership with Pilot Theatre and to have Tinker Tank inspiring the young participants through their incredible innovative and creative activities.

“This event perfectly embodies our commitment to foster creativity, innovation and learning in a fun, supportive environment.

“Watching these young minds bring recycled objects to life with technology was inspirational."

Pilot Theatre’s immersive director Lucy Hammond said: “It has been so exciting to invite the internationally renowned company Tinker Tank to work with young people in York.

“This camp is part of a wider project called ‘A Guide to Now for those in the Future” with more upcoming opportunities for young people to participate.

The theatre director said the International Hack Camp was created as part of its European Network Play On!, with funding from Creative Europe, and support from York Common Good and Shepherds Building Group.

Dave Fleming said the project was part of Explore York’s programme of creative activities funded as part of Arts Council England’s National Portfolio.