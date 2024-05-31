Changes are being made across services that run in and out of the city from Sunday (June 2).

TransPennine Express (TPE) said 10 additional services will run between York and Scarborough every weekend until October 20 – six more on Saturdays and four more on Sundays.

The firm – which was nationalised last year following months of disruption and regular cancellations across its network – is also set to increase services between Manchester and York, with a service every two hours now running until early evening.

It has added four services a day between York and Manchester which will also call at Deighton, Mirfield, Wakefield Kirkgate, Normanton, and Castleford.

TransPennine Express said more routes are being added from York (Image: Supplied)

Chris Jackson, TPE’s managing director, said the company has “significantly reduced cancellations to services” and will “continue to make improvements”.

“Our number one priority is providing a consistent and reliable service for customers, and this timetable will allow us to continue to do so, while also bringing more benefits to customers,” he said.

Mr Jackson said most TPE services would stay the same but urged customers to check before they travel in case there are any slight changes to their routes.

Meanwhile, York-based LNER, which operates the East Coast Main Line, said there are no significant changes planned for its services under the new timetable – but some routes will be subject to small amendments.

These changes are “to help manage busy areas of the network that are shared with other train operators”, National Rail said.

York railway station as passengers are urged to check journeys ahead of the timetable change (Image: Dylan Connell)

The new timetable includes changes to Sunday services, with more seats available on the Kings Cross to Newcastle train and a new service from London to Leeds at 10.33am.

Northern, whose services run between York and Leeds, said most of its services will run at the same level as they do in the current timetable but there will be “some slight re-timings” in places.

On its route between Leeds, Harrogate and York the rail firm will be using different trains.

“There will be an increase in Class 170 train availability meaning a reduction of class 150 deployment on peak services on this route,” Northern said.

CrossCountry, whose services from York run to cities including Birmingham and Bristol, said it is making “some temporary changes” to its timetable between Scotland, North East England, Manchester and the South West and South Coast of England.

“Busier services will make fewer station calls from June to September only,” National Rail said.