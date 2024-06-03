Cassa Pancho's Ballet Black is returning to York Theatre Royal this June with a new double bill: 'Ballet Black: HEROES.'

The pioneering dancers and artists of black and Asian descent, recognised for celebrating diversity in dance, will be performing Mthuthuzeli November's 'The Waiting Game' and Sophie Laplane's 'If At First'.

The Waiting Game will be part of the double header by Ballet Black (Image: York Theatre Royal)

'The Waiting Game' was originally created in 2020, infused with a soundtrack featuring the voices of the Ballet Black artists, November's work hopes to explore the meaning of life.

Laplane's 'If At First' follows her 2019 Ballet Black ballet: 'CLICK!'

A spokesperson for York Theatre Royal said: "Sound the fanfares! The conquering hero returns, bathed in glory, but not always. If At First explores a more subtle heroism, a quieter triumph over adversity, in a struggle that unites us all. Humanity, heroism, and self-acceptance combine in this celebratory and original piece."

If At First will be part of the double header by Ballet Black (Image: York Theatre Royal)

The British Theatre Guide said of the group: "Ballet Black, a success story against the odds with a charismatic tenacious woman at its head, has earned a long, successful life.

"A small-scale company filling the Barbican stage—with no sets (the dancers’ personalities and the lighting do most of the heavy lifting)—is remarkable."

The 90 minute long show will be performed on June 28, at 9.30pm. Tickets can be bought via York Theatre Royal's website, or their phone box office at: 01904 623568.