"Oklahoma!" is a classic American musical with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, and book by Oscar Hammerstein II and Richard Rodgers, based on the play "Green Grow the Lilacs" by Lynn Riggs. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1943 and has since become one of the most beloved and enduring musicals.

Under the skilled direction of Luke Arnold, and featuring a stellar cast of local talent, including Marcus Burnside as Curly and Rachel Anderson as Laurie, the production guarantees an evening of entertainment for all.

Supported by seasoned performers like Paula Paylor as Aunt Eller and Michael O’Brien as Andrew Carnes, together with the delightful addition of dancers from the Sarah Louise Ashworth School of Dance, this rendition of "Oklahoma!" promises to be an unforgettable experience.

"Our cast has poured their hearts and souls into this production, and their dedication shines through in every scene," said Director Luke Arnold. "From the stirring performances to the vibrant choreography, audiences are in for a treat.”

"In addition to the exceptional talent on stage, the meticulous craftsmanship behind the scenes ensures an immersive experience for theatregoers.

“I also can’t comment on the production without mentioning our fantastic set constructors who have once again excelled themselves in creating an amazing metamorphic set.”

Join the cast as they take audiences on journey to the heartland of America and completely immerse them in the love story of Curly and Laurie amidst the sweeping landscapes of Oklahoma.

This production of “Oklahoma!” follows on from Pickering Musical Societies sell out production of “My Fair Lady” last year. Tickets are selling fast with the Saturday matinee production almost sold out.

Running from June 11 to June 15, with evening performances at 7.30pm and a special matinee on Saturday, June 15, at 2.30 pm, this rendition promises to captivate audiences with its unforgettable story and music.

Tickets for "Oklahoma!” are priced at £18 for adults and £16 for concessions, and can be purchased online at www.kirktheatre.co.uk or via the box office at 01751 474833.