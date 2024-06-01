Thomas Samuel Garside, 22, of Church Lane, Wheldrake, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Cockermouth, Cumbria. West Cumbrian magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 160 hours’ unpaid work and was ordered to pay £600 compensation, £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

Three defendants were sentenced at York Magistrates Court.

Robert Elkes, 29, of Burtonstone Lane, York, pleaded guilty to stealing DVDs worth £231.94 from HMV in Coney Street, York. He was jailed for four weeks.

Gareth Gowlett, 43, of Burdyke Avenue, Clifton, pleaded guilty to stealing items worth £172.90 from New Look in Blake Street, items worth £97 from Matalan in Clifton Moor, going equipped for theft, theft of a bicycle from outside York Explore library, theft of a bicycle in Lendal and stealing items worth £249 from Superdry in Davygate. He was given an 18-month community order with 20 days’ rehabilitative activities. He must pay £93 compensation to Matalan.

Roma Burnside, 56, of Watson Terrace, Holgate, denied carrying a knife in her home street on New Year’s Day and was convicted at a trial. She was made subject to a 12-month community order with nine months’ drug rehabilitation. She must pay £310 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.