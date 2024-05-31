The conclusion of an inquest today (May 31), which was started last month into the death of Ryan Scrowston, heard how the 15-year-old from Copmanthorpe in York was killed on November 2 2022.

The initial hearing with Coroner Jonathan Leach in Northallerton heard how Ryan had Asperger’s Syndrome and autism as well as obsessive compulsive disorder and in his teenage years developed anorexia nervosa.

Mum, Lucy Scrowston, said Ryan was a kind, thoughtful and intelligent young man with an amazing sense of humour, but that he suffered with his mental health.

She told the hearing how her son initially went to Clifton Green School, followed by Copmanthorpe Primary and then Danesgate at Fulford Cross.

"Towards the end of his life he was eating very little and wouldn't eat anything with any fat in it. He wouldn't allow me to cook for him anymore," she said.

"It was very very difficult and he had lost weight dramatically.

"Everything was such an extreme with him. He really really struggled and needed control over absolutely everything in his life and that's what made it so difficult for us."

The court heard that things came to a head after the family received a call from Ryan's school to say he couldn't come to school any more.

Mrs Scrowston said that for the last two or three weeks of his life Ryan was walking for about 20 miles a day and that two weeks before Ryan died she raised the alarm alerting health care professionals and saying that things had reached crisis point for the family.

Mrs Scrowston said that Ryan wasn't sticking to suggestions or plans made by Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) and that too much credence was given to what Ryan said to health care professionals, but that when he got home he wouldn't stick to promises.

On several occasions he was admitted to hospital and referred to Mill Lodge next to Huntington School which is a mental health unit for children and young people.

When asked by the coroner when she thought her son should have been sectioned, Mrs Scrowston said "two weeks prior to his death".

"That was a crisis point," she said and that the family had made a complaint.

She said: "It was very unfortunate that we felt we didn't have any other choice than to make a complaint.

"We felt that Ryan shouldn't have been at home with us at all from the time of my email on October 24 saying we were at crisis point."

The court heard from psychiatrist Dr Anthea Prosser who said: "Ryan was an amazing young person.

"I was really optimistic that life would get better for him as he got older. Although he had autism he touched the hearts of so many people in our service, but his mental health difficulties were still hugely problematic."

At a short hearing today Mr Leach concluded that Ryan's death was suicide.

* The Samaritans say that whatever you're going through, you can call them for free, at any time, from any phone, on 116 123.