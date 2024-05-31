York’s Buddhist community came together to celebrate the most important festival in the religion’s calendar.
Forty-five people of all ages gathered at York St John University for Vesak on Sunday (May 26).
Vesak commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha – the spiritual leader and teacher whose life serves as the foundation for the religion. Historians believe he died over 2,500 years ago.
The York group decorated a room at the university for the celebration with lanterns and flowers.
Chamara Jayasinghe organised the city’s celebration with the support of Leeds Buddhist Vijara.
Thilini Wijeratne was at the event and said “it went really well”.
“We all enjoyed it – especially the kids.”
She added: “The whole Sri Lankan community in York would like to thank Chamara Jayasinghe for all the efforts and the time he put in to organise the event.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here