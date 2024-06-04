Millers is one of 10 finalists in The Press 'Best Chippy 2024' awards.

Press readers have nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform.

Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press newspaper between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24. Each copy of The Press in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why it thinks it deserves to be voted number one in York.

Millers is located at 55 The Village, right in the heart of Haxby, and has been run by the Miller family since 1968 – originally starting their fish business on Shambles in the 1940s, a place where they now hold a second satellite location.

The team members are no strangers to winning awards – having been recognised as the ‘UK’s No.1 Fish and Chip Shop’ in 2018 – but still feel excited about the nomination, saying that it’s "very nice when there’s plenty of other people who do a good job too".

READ MORE:

One of the family owners, David Miller, told The Press: “We’re a local business, we employ from our community from Haxby, and we’re very proud of that. Families come to us generation after generation and families work for us. We see the same regulars all the time and we’re part of the village.

“We try to provide the best service and the best quality we can, and without our customers, we wouldn’t have the business.”

The business works with the Norwegian Seafood Council, ensuring all fish are line caught and ethically fished, and all other produce is bought locally where possible with beers offered from local breweries and homemade sauces up for grabs. The company also values sustainability.

Fish tacos from Millers Fish and Chips (Image: Facebook)

The team also takes pride in the multitude of different foods on offer. The menu will always centre around a classic portion of haddock and chips, but the team says it very much enjoys "making it interesting" and attributes its fame to just that.

In addition to a rotating selection of specials - which currently includes loaded fries and fish tacos but has previously included items such as the Teesside parmo -Millers also caters to those with different dietary requirements.

This includes vegan options, different oils for people who don’t wish to have their food cooked in beef dripping, low fat alternatives, and a dedicated night for those suffering from coeliac disease - as an organisation accredited by Coeliac UK, a fryer is opened every Thursday night to ensure all food is cooked fresh without the risk of any cross contamination.

Fish and chips at Millers (Image: Facebook)

David said: “We want to make sure we do it right as that means more to us. People wait for that night every week because they know they’ll be safe – we’re not doing it as a trend, there is a real demand there.”

The team also offers delivery with a team of young local drivers all ‘Millered’ up who are usually able to bring food within 10/15 minutes, something that the team claims can be quicker than collecting during peak times.

Millers is open Tuesday to Saturday every week and is available for walk-up, delivery, sit in, and orders can be placed through an app where users are able to earn reward points.