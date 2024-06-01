Julian Sturdy has held the York Outer seat since it was formed in 2010, wining four elections. Ahead of the General Election on July 4, Mr Sturdy unveiled some of his achievements during his time in office in a campaign letter.

In the letter, Mr Sturdy listed that he had "restored blue badge access to York city centre as the Lib Dem-Green council excluded them" as one of his achievements.

City centre access to York for blue badge holders was restored on January 4. The move came after blue badge holders had been denied access to certain pedestrianised areas of the city centre. The move had originally been a response to the Covid-19 pandemic and the requirement to queue outside shops.

However, in September 2021 these changes were made permanent, which allowed a hostile vehicle mitigation measures project to be brought forward following warnings of terror risks.

But Mr Sturdy's claim caused controversy on social media, with York Disability Week asking what part he had played in reversing the ban.

On social media platform X, Labour's parliamentary candidate for Scarborough and Whitby - Alison Hume - replied to York Disability Week.

Her reply to the question "what part did you (Julian Sturdy) play in the #reversetheban campaign" was "none".

However, Mr Sturdy defended his campaign claims.

The MP said: "I believe my letter to voters has been misrepresented.

"I have never claimed these are my achievements alone. In literature for the last four and a half years I have talked about 'our plan' not 'my plan' as you do not make progress without bringing in local people, businesses and community groups.

Members of the now Labour-run council celebrating with activists after blue badge access was restored to the city centre (Image: Newsquest)

"This is exactly the case for restoring blue badge access where I was happy to play my role, alongside many others in the city, by raising the matter at parliamentary questions with the Minister for women and equalities; having a one-on-one meeting with the Minister for disabled people, health and work; speaking in a parliamentary debate on access for disabled people; tabling parliamentary written questions; meeting the Thomas Pocklington Trust both in the constituency and in parliament to discuss how the restrictions specifically impacted the blind and partially sighted; and meeting with countless constituents at my surgeries, and backing the pledge to #ReverseTheBan.



"In my own way, I played my part from the start while other parliamentary candidates for York Outer were backing the restrictions on the council or were on a council 200 miles away in London.

"Of course, I will always give credit to everyone who came together and showed as a city we would not allow a portion of society to be excluded."

On July 4, Mr Sturdy will stand for election in York Outer once more. The candidates he will face are: Luke Charters (Labour), Andrew Hollyer (Liberal Democrats) and Michael Kearney (Greens).