Husband and wife team Stuart and Lyndsay Weston, who currently run the Inn on the Green in Acomb, will be managing the business and become shareholders, alongside the new owners.

Investors include local business owners Nick Ivel, Jon Greenwood MBE, Sean Wilkinson, Ian Walker and Dave Smith. The consortium says they aim to grow the Ainsty Ales brand and continue its popular Friday evening taproom events in Acaster Malbis.

Stuart Weston, brewmaster at Ainsty Ales, said: "My wife Lyndsay and I have worked together for years and we’re so excited for this new opportunity to be part of an amazing brand like Ainsty Ales.”

Lyndsay, sales and operations director, said: “After 26 years in the pub trade, we’re really looking forward to living in a normal house! We’ve always lived either above a pub or next door. Both Stuart and I will use our vast experience in this industry to help drive the Ainsty Ales brand and business forward.”

Stuart continued: “Our dream is to combine our passion for pubs and customers, with our love for creating amazing local beer using traditional methods.”

Ainsty Ales was set up by Andy Herrington in 2014. He announced his departure this week.

New managing director Jon Greenwood MBE expressed the group's commitment to growing Ainsty Ales and the taproom’s role as a community hub.

Jon said: “It was important to us that we keep this local business and taproom open and the investment secures its future growth. Local people and visitors alike enjoy the sense of community the taproom creates every Friday evening in Acaster Malbis.”

Yorkshire entrepreneur Nick Ivel said: “We’re grateful for everything Andy Herrington has done to grow the brand and for the local community and I’m happy he’s moving forward to pastures new to share his talent for marketing. I’ve lived in the village for over 20 years and this is an important local brand that we all want to see thrive.”

He continues: “We’ve already invested in a fourth brewing vessel to increase brewing capacity and to ensure we can keep up with increasing demand.”

Co-investor Sean Wilkinson, a hospitality entrepreneur added: “Personally I’m fulfilling a lifetime ambition to be involved with brewing. Taking on this award winning brand with a growing national presence is so exciting and as a team we’re committed to its future success. Craft beer is a £1.7bn industry in the UK and we plan on growing Ainsty Ales to offer beer enthusiasts everywhere more bold beers.”

Ian Walker said: “The new ownership is focussed on team, product and delivery, with each of us bringing different skills, knowledge and facets to the venture.”

Brewmaster Stuart added: “Ainsty Ales haș a busy events schedule coming up, including supplying the pop-up Thor tent in York City Centre and at The Principal Hotel and we can’t wait to put our personal stamp on this already successful brand.”