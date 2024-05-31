Even the weather is forecast to be fine.

The Pride Committee has faced a hectic three days putting the finishing touches together, after months of organising by its volunteers.

The parade starts at 12 noon at Duncombe Place by York Minster and heads off to the Knavesmire, for a festival that runs from 1pm to 7pm.

Entertainment includes DJ Rory and the headline act is ‘The Angels of the North’ from Ru Paul’s Drag Race.

On stage will also be the 2024 York Pride Drag Race Winner Miss Diagnosis, 2023 York Pride Drag Race Winner Reese Wetherspoon and all 2024 York Pride Drag Race finalists providing a positive local act flavour.

Other acts include Big Boovaz and Booty Love, Jaymi Hensley, Eric Spike, Abba Viynl and many more. The main stage will be hosted by Sordid Secret and Mamma Bear.

The official afterparty will be held at Ziggys on Micklegate and this year will be hosted by the popular Janice D.

However, there will also be a ‘quiet hour’ from 11.30am to 12.30pm for those seeking a calmer experience to enjoy the spectacle of the Knavesmire.

Greg Stephenson, Chair of York Pride said: “We do expect to welcome record crowds this year, as last year York Pride fell on a rail strike day and travel for some was impacted.

"We also have 150 stalls, the largest number ever and the highest number of parade participants signed up! We definitely will be loud and proud and sprinkling colour across this amazing city.”

Stuart Jarman, Events and Outreach Director says after a successful 2023, there has been added pressure to put on an even better event. He thanked festival director Will Bosenquet and the volunteers for working so hard.

Stuart added: “We are so pleased that we have many members of all communities joining us at pride this year and that is what it is all about! We are lucky that York Pride is a day of celebration and unity but we must not forget that for many Pride still sadly is a protest and we don't want to lose sight of this.”

Cllr Claire Douglas, the Leader of City of York Council, said: “It's great to see how much the event has grown over the last 12 years. As the largest LGBTQ+ festival in North Yorkshire we are pleased that York Pride is enjoyed by so many people across all communities in the city.

"The City of York Council are proud to be both a sponsor and supporter of York Pride again in 2024 and I am pleased that we will be flying the rainbow flag proudly on The Mansion House again this year, a tradition that the Labour run council started many years ago.”

Earlier, on Wednesday evening York Pride staged a Sponsors launch event at Forage restaurant in Little Stonegate.

It was attended by The Lord Mayor of York; Cllr Margaret Wells, The Leader of the City of York Council: Cllr Claire Douglas, The Mayor of York and North Yorkshire: David Skaith as well as Carol Bull from Aviva, who are York Pride's 2024 Headline sponsors.

Guests were all treated to some drag performances by Ginger Slice and Tommy Boi, which included Ginger dancing with Mayor Skaith.

Chloe Shefford, Marketing Manager from City Cruises York said 'The York Pride Launch with fellow sponsors was a fantastic kick off, but the true spirit of the event shone through when we celebrated alongside other supporters and the phenomenal York drag scene.

“It was a powerful reminder of our community's beautiful embrace of everyone. This inclusivity is at the heart of City Cruises York. We're honoured to be a part of York Pride, celebrating the rich tapestry of stories within the LGBTQIA+ community. It's always a privilege to support this vibrant display of love, acceptance and individuality.

Saturday’s event sees the start of Pride Month, which is supported by City of York Council.

The council’s health trainers will be at the festival on the Knavesmire giving free health and support.

Teams from the council’s fostering team and One Adoption North and Humber will be on hand to chat to visitors.

Cllr Anna Baxter, an Executive Member for Finance, Performance, Major Projects, Human Rights, Equality and Inclusion, said: “York has always been a city that welcomes and fosters diversity and inclusion, and Pride is a wonderful way to celebrate and support diversity and equality. The annual Pride festival helps us continue to raise awareness, stand alongside our communities and encourage inclusivity.

“In a time when some communities are facing an increase in hate crimes it’s more important than ever to stand in solidarity. This month, and every month, we stand in support of the LGBTQIA+ communities and celebrate the benefits diversity brings to our city.”