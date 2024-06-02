Chris Fenteman, 36, from Selby, was driving a Land Rover Discovery when it collided with a Peugeot 107 at the junction of the A57 and the A156 north of Lincoln.

A passenger in the Peugeot was seriously injured and needed months of medical care and treatment.

Fenteman, of Thief Lane, Selby, pleaded guilty to causing serious injury by careless driving at the junction. Lincoln magistrates gave him a 12-month community order with 300 hours’ unpaid work. They also banned him from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay £85 prosecution costs and a £114 statutory surcharge.

The collision happened on November 29 just before 2pm at Drinsey Nook where the A57, the main approach road to Lincoln from the west, meets the A156, the main route along the east bank of the River Trent from the north. The junction is controlled by traffic lights.

Lincolnshire police said that it was initially believed no-one involved in the crash had suffered a major injury but after medical professionals carried out examination of the woman, it became clear that the Peugeot passenger was seriously injured.