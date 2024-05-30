Twenty litres of fuel spilled out of a vehicle in North Yorkshire, the fire service said.
Firefighters were called to clean up the leak in Plompton, near Harrogate, at 9.10am today (Thursday, May 30).
“Crews used drizzit pads and sand to contain the fuel leak,” a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said.
