North Yorkhire Fire and rescue Service say they and North Yorkshire Police were called to a crash at 11.41am today (May 30) on the A64 westbound between Welburn Lodge and Barton Hill.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Malton, Acomb and York responded to reports of a two vehicle road traffic collision.

"All occupants of both vehicles were out on arrival. They were checked over on the scene and released uninjured. This incident was left with the police."