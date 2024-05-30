As reported by The Press, Elvington Lane has received ‘carriageway patching’ funding in both the 2023/24 and 2024/25 financial years – the latter under an innovative scheme intended to let residents ‘scrutinise local council plans for themselves.’

The council said work will start on Bishopthorpe Road on the evening of Friday 31 May and be complete by Wednesday 19 June, weather permitting.

A council spokesperson said Bishopthorpe Road will be closed to vehicle traffic on the following dates at these times:

6.30pm on Friday, May 31 to 2:00am on Saturday, 1 June

8:00am to 6:00pm on Sunday, June 2

8:00am to 6:00pm on Sunday, June 16

6:30pm on Monday, June 17 to 2:00am on Wednesday June, 19.

The council spokesperson said: “Pedestrian and cyclist routes will be maintained, where possible, to allow access to properties and homes safely.

“Roadworks on Elvington Lane (B1228) will begin on Monday 3 June, and be complete by Tuesday 11 June, weather permitting.

“These works will require the road to be closed between 7:00 pm to 6.00 am on weekdays. Weekend work is not expected to be necessary.”

With the A166 at Stamford Bridge being closed for bridge repair work until July 22, Elvington Lane has been used by vehicles needing to cross the River Derwent but wishing to avoid East Riding of Yorkshire Council's diversionary route of the A1079 and the temporary traffic lights in Kexby.

The council spokesperson said: “Due to the lack of a continuous footpath on Elvington Lane, during the road closure, pedestrian access will only be possible by speaking to an on-site staff member at the boundary of the roadworks, to enable safe access to any properties.

“Delays are expected, so please plan ahead when making any journeys in the area during the works.

“Emergency services will always be permitted access during the closures.

“Residents have already been alerted to the closures.

“Bus diversions are expected on these routes on Friday, May 31, and from Monday, June 17 to Wednesday, June 19 after 6.30pm.

“These will include the Bishopthorpe-bound number 11 service, the York-bound number 11 service and the number 26 service via Balmoral Terrace.”

To find out more visit www.york.gov.uk/roadworks.