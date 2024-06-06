As reported by The Press, Doe Bakehouse, in Church Street, York city centre, was inspected by the food hygiene team at City of York Council on March 14 and received a score of one.

While its food hygiene was rated as ‘good’, other areas fell short of requirements with cleanliness and condition of facilities and building being deemed ‘improvement necessary’ and the management of food safety receiving a rating of ‘major improvement necessary’.

READ MORE:

Following the inspection result the team at Doe said the one star result was ‘temporary’, adding that the council had the wrong contact information in place and had not been able to contact management regarding the findings.

Doe management said they were confident their rating would improve – and they were right.

After a reinspection on May 7, Doe bakehouse received an overall score of four out of five – with hygienic food handling deemed to have remained good, cleanliness and condition of facilities and building considered generally satisfactory, and management of food safety considered good.

A spokesperson for Doe said: “As per our previous statement, we prioritise hygiene and cleanliness in both our stores as well as ensuring we have all the correct paperwork in place.

“Since the initial inspection all staff have received further health and safety training as well as training on the paperwork we handle, so all members of the team are confident.”

They continued: “We have also put extra processes in place to ensure the establishment is kept as clean as possible and customers have a pleasant experience in our store.

“All management are extremely happy we were able to turn things round so quickly and will continue to strive for excellence in all aspects of the business.”

Doe has another shop in Layerthorpe, where the business's bakehouse is located, which received a three-star rating (generally satisfactory) when inspected in August of last year.

According to its website, Doe prides itself "on making the best treats in York".