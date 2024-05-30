During the Wednesday visit Akshata Murty spoke to residents and staff, many of whom are former servicemen and women, at Lister House in Ripon, which is run by the Royal British legion.

The home is one of six in the country owned and operated by the Royal British Legion, designed specially for armed forces veterans and their families and the unique experience many of them have been through.

After sharing tea and cake with residents and hearing stories from their lives and the time they have spent at Lister House, Akshata Murty was given a tour of the home.

She also met and spoke with staff before taking part in a sing-a-long of residents' favourite songs.

The heiress to an Indian tech billionaire said: “It was great to meet so many residents at Lister House and understand how they are cared for by the fantastic staff.”

"I know the Conservatives are determined to make the United Kingdom the best in the world to be a veteran and places like these Royal British Legion care homes highlight how we can treat them with the dignity and the respect they deserve after the service they have given to their country. Ahead of the D-Day 80th commemorations it feels more important than ever.”

Mrs Murty and her husband live in the nearby constituency of Richmond and Northallerton, which the Prime Minister is fighting to hold, as well as the Premiership.

However, based on current polling, Electoral Calculus estimates Labour could be just five points behind Mr Sunak in what should normally be a safe Conservative constituency, placing him in danger.

Mrs Murty added: “It was particularly special that the care home is so close to our home in Yorkshire and I hope to visit again soon.”