Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington has revealed its programme of events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on Thursday, June 6.

On Thursday the museum will be conducting a remembrance service, a Second World War-style radio broadcast and a live engine run of a Dakota aircraft.

READ NEXT:

The Dakota was a propeller driven transport plane. The museum chose it for the engine run because of its "role played in the D-Day landings".

The museum will also be showcasing D-Day related displays across its site, called "Elvington 44/45 The Fight For Liberty".

Ken Sanderson's broadcast on the museum's genuine Halifax bomber radio transmitter will take place at 6am. The remembrance service by Rev Charles Morgan will follow at 11.30am, the last post will be played at 12.15pm, and the Dakota engine run at 12.30pm.

Visitors are welcome to all events except the 6am broadcast.