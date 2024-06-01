A POPULAR museum near York is bringing a Second World War plane back to life as part of its D-Day celebrations.
Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington has revealed its programme of events to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings on Thursday, June 6.
On Thursday the museum will be conducting a remembrance service, a Second World War-style radio broadcast and a live engine run of a Dakota aircraft.
READ NEXT:
- Politicians call for York recycling centres to revert to former opening hours
- Oscar winning director to speak at York festival
- School in York set to be demolished - and built again
The Dakota was a propeller driven transport plane. The museum chose it for the engine run because of its "role played in the D-Day landings".
The museum will also be showcasing D-Day related displays across its site, called "Elvington 44/45 The Fight For Liberty".
Ken Sanderson's broadcast on the museum's genuine Halifax bomber radio transmitter will take place at 6am. The remembrance service by Rev Charles Morgan will follow at 11.30am, the last post will be played at 12.15pm, and the Dakota engine run at 12.30pm.
Visitors are welcome to all events except the 6am broadcast.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here