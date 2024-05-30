North Yorkshire Police say missing 23-year-old Natasha could be somewhere in the county after an earlier appeal from Humberside Police.

A Humberside spokesman said: "We are appealing for help to locate her after she was reported to us as missing on Saturday, May 25.

"She was last seen in the Marfleet area of Hull on Tuesday, May 21.

"Natasha is described as about 4ft 11inches tall, with long blonde hair. She is believed to have been wearing baggy blue trousers, a blue jacket with striped detailing, a Tommy Hilfiger shirt and white trainers.

"If you have seen Natasha, or have any information that may help u find her, please call 101 quoting log 516 of May 25."