Bovis Homes says more than 95% of its Beckfields scheme has been sold.

It leaves just 4 homes available, all 40-bed detached homes at the site off White Mill Drive under shared ownership.

This final collection of homes at Beckfields is the latest development by Vistry group in Pocklington, with the housebuilder building and selling homes here for over a decade.

Vistry Group is the UK’s leading provider of affordable mixed tenure homes, selling homes through three brands: Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, and Countryside Homes.

Frances Skinner, Sales Manager for Vistry Group, said: “With just four homes now remaining at our Beckfields development it really is the end of a fantastic era for Bovis in Pocklington and we’ve been pleased by its popularity, with many customers attracted to its market town location, proximity to local amenities and transport links to nearby cities.

“We look forward to completing construction on site and welcoming the final residents in the coming months.”

For more information about Beckfields and Bovis Homes, visit https://www.bovishomes.co.uk