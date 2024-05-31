David Hinde, who has been the town crier of Helmsley since 2017, will give his speech at 2pm on Thursday, June 6, from the balcony at Helmsley Town Hall.

Read next:

For David the proclamation will be doubly significant as on October 19 last year he suffered a stroke and lost the power of speech as a consequence.

"It'll be the first time I will have made a proclamation since my recovery so in many ways it's David Day too," he said.

"I am now back singing in two choirs and have lost five stone, and would like to lose more weight.

"I am feeling really well and strong again now, thankfully."

David Hinde in Helmsley Market Place

David is a member of the Ancient and Honourable Guild of Town Criers and last Summer made a special Coronation proclamation to mark the King's big day.

Back then he told The Press said: "There is a personal connection for me as I was introduced to the then Prince Charles when he attended the 900th Anniversary of the Priory Church in Bridlington Old Town back in 2013.

"He had been briefed that I was to attempt the worlds loudest Town Cry record some weeks later - which I achieved in August 2013 a record 114.8 decibels in Sewerby Park measured by Cirrus Research Plc of Hunmanby.

"At the time I was Bridlington's Town Crier, and Prince Charles said "Wow -A Crier" as he walked towards me. He then said "Do they use you well?" "Yes Sir, I said".

"And how long do you have this role for?" he further asked-to which I replied as long as I would like to do it and they would like me to do it.

"Taking a few steps further down the Priory aisle away from me - he then turned round and beamed a wide smile - "And a big voice too eh!?"

"I have a good memory of that special day and thoughts of the forthcoming once in a lifetime event on Saturday morning."

He also made a proclamation at Helmsley for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee.