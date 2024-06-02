A NORTH Yorkshire cheese producer has struck gold by being the first to win multiple categories at an international competition.
Shepherds Purse, an artisan cheesemaker, is celebrating being the first dairy to win two category gold awards in one year – a feat achieved at the 2024 Virtual Cheese Awards.
The company is the first British cheese producer to win two categories – Best Artisan Soft and Best Blue – at the awards since it launched in 2020. The cheesemaker also scooped other awards, with two additional class golds and a further three class bronze awards given for their other cheeses.
The judges confirmed Buffalo Blue, by Shepherds Purse, as the artisan soft cheese category winner, saying: "It has an aroma that is clean and rich which makes you want to dive in. It has a great mouthfeel which is deceptively light and smooth plus it has a rich and creamy taste."
Yorkshire Blue topped the blue cheese category with the panel describing it as "creamy but with a real hit of blue".
Caroline Bell, one of the managing directors of Shepherds Purse, based in Thirsk, said: “We’re delighted to have won not one but two of the category golds at this year’s Virtual Cheese Awards.
“They are prestigious, very well respected, and sought after awards in the cheese industry, so we are thrilled with our wins.”
For more information on Shepherds Purse, visit: shepherdspurse.co.uk or their social media profiles of the same name.
