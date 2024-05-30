A CRASH on a major road through North Yorkshire has led to nine-mile long queues.
National Highways posted on X at 2.41pm today (May 30) to say that there were lane closures on the A1(M) southbound, between Bramham and the M1, near Aberford.
The post said: "There is currently approx. 9 miles of congestion on approach, causing delays of 50 minutes above usual journey times."
Two of the five lanes on the motorway are currently closed.
More to follow.
