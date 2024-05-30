The former ITV Calendar presenters will be among those taking part in Harrogate’s first ‘Walk & Talk’ event, which will see the local business community coming together for what promises to be a sponsored walk with a difference.

Organised by the town's Big Bamboo Agency, and sponsored by luxury and supercar financier Apollo Capital, the ‘Walk & Talk’ is open to all businesses or business professionals and offers the perfect opportunity for either an office team-bonding exercise, a client catch-up, or even a business meeting with a difference.

Starting and finishing at Roosters Brewing Co Taproom on Hornbeam Park, the ‘Walk & Talk’ will take place on Thursday, June 27 with registration taking place at 7am for a 7.30am departure.

There will be three routes available along the Harrogate Ringway based on how far entrants wish to walk, ranging from 10 miles up to 25. The entry cost is a minimum donation of £25, all of which will go to the family of David Simister.

David suffered a life-changing stroke in March last year and now requires round-the-clock care.

Having worked closely alongside the Harrogate-based Big Bamboo Agency, providing invaluable PR expertise, the team launched a fundraising campaign at the start of this year to ensure David continues to get the daily care that he requires. The total raised has already reached £1,285.

Both Christine Talbot and Duncan Wood have known and worked alongside David for many years and were keen to step out and put their best feet forward in an effort to raise as much funding as possible.

Christine said: “David is not only a well-respected figure of the regional business community, but he is also a dear friend to so many people across the North of Yorkshire and I hope people will come out and show their support for him by signing up for the brilliant ‘Walk & Talk’ event.”

Duncan said: “David worked tirelessly for the good of Harrogate and for the people and businesses who were lucky enough to know him and to spend time with him. Now we have the opportunity to do something for him and his family at this difficult time, and I am delighted to be involved.”

CEO of Apollo Capital, Andy King, said: “As soon as we heard about the event, we offered our support, and are looking forward to jumping out of the supercars and getting some steps in on the Ringway, raising funds and creating awareness with the business community of Harrogate.”

To join the ‘Walk & Talk’ click HERE.

To donate, click HERE.