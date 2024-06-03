In a bid to celebrate the incredible local businesses we have in York and North Yorkshire, The Press has launched a new competition which will crown the area’s 'Best Chippy 2024'.

Over the past week, Press readers nominated their favourite fish and chip shops in York and North Yorkshire via an online voting platform, with nominations closing on Tuesday, May 28.

Readers will now be able to vote for their 'Best Chippy 2024' by picking up copies of the The Press between June 3 and June 17, with the winner set to be announced on June 24.

The best chippy 2024 nominations have closed and the top ten are revealed (Image: Newsquest)

Each newspaper in the coming days will feature a short profile on each chippy and why they deserve to be voted number one in York. In no particular order, the top 10 (as voted for by you) is:

1. Banner Fish & Chips Café

2. Barton’s Fish & Chips

3. Bish ‘n’ Chips

4. The Bluefin

5. Brockfield Fisheries

6. Butlers Fish and Chips

7. Millers Fish & Chips

8. Osbaldwick Fisheries

9. Thompsons Famous Fish & Chips

10. The Wetherby Whaler

Speaking after the online nominations for The Press ‘Best Chippy’ opened, Nigel Burton, regional editor for Newsquest North, highlighted the importance of recognising local chippies.

He said: "Fish and chip shops are a typically British institution and play such an important role in the heritage of our communities.

"That’s why The Press is delighted to launch the Best Chippy promotion so we can recognise the best ones in our communities.

"We’ll be bringing you updates on the chippys in our competition – whether it be their specials or their fundraising activity – so keep an eye out and see if your favourite is featured."