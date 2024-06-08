The DoubleTree by Hilton on the corner of Monkgate and St Maurice’s Road, York, received the score after a visit from City of York Council on April 15.

Bosses at the chain said that they felt “extremely disappointed” by the rating, but had carried out immediate work to address concerns and felt confident they would receive a more positive response in a reinspection.

The branch of the hotel chain has received predominantly positive reviews online, with Google Reviews giving the hotel 3.9 out of a possible five stars.

However, when council inspectors visited the site on April 15, 2024, DoubleTree was rated with one star – meaning ‘major improvement necessary’.

In the categories for hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, the hotel was graded as ‘improvement necessary’. However, for management of food safety, it was ranked as 'major improvement necessary'.

Nigel Dibb, general manager, told The Press: “We’re extremely disappointed with the rating and have taken immediate action to address the issues raised and rectify all areas of concern.

The DoubleTree Hilton in York has received one star for its food hygiene (Image: Google Maps)

“We’ve since had an external auditor conduct a thorough inspection and are satisfied that that all corrective measures have been met. We’d like to reassure our guests that this rating does not reflect our usual high standards and we've taken our responsibility to put this right very seriously.

“We’re awaiting a follow-up visit from the EHO (environmental health officer) to review our remedial work and meet our new head chef. We are confident of seeing a positive result.”