Threedumb Theatre is presenting ‘One Man Poe’ in a special preview rendition of four Edgar Allen Poe pieces at York Medical Society in Stonegate on Friday, June 28.

Directed and performed by Stephen Smith, the show will embark on a full run in August at the world-renowned Edinburgh Fringe.

To commemorate the 175th anniversary of the American author’s death in 1849, Smith has committed to memory four of Edgar Allan Poe’s most spine-chilling classics, and performs them all back-to-back and unabridged, live on stage.

The preview show will take place in York Medical Society in Stonegate (Image: Supplied)

The four stories are The Tell-Tale Heart, The Pit and the Pendulum, The Black Cat and The Raven.

The show is set to take place inside York Medical Society’s ‘Theatre Room’ – described by Threedumb Theatre as ‘a stunning, quirky and unique room’ within the Grade II Listed building.

Organisers said ‘this setting, paired with Poe’s archaic language, along with Smith’s award-winning performance, will offer gothic horror fans and classical literature lovers an atmospheric evening, rich with imaginative storytelling.’ The Theatre Room is described as ‘a stunning, quirky and unique room’ within the Grade II Listed building (Image: Supplied)

First performed in 2021 at Watford Palace Theatre, the show has received multiple runs in London, has toured the UK, seen international runs in Dubai and off-Broadway in New York City.

Since 2022, One Man Poe is booked on an annual basis at Poe Fest International in Baltimore MA, and at the Poe Museum in Richmond VA.

One Man Poe is at York Medical Society in Stonegate on Friday June 28 at 7.30pm. For tickets see www.yorktheatreroyal.co.uk/one-man-poe or call the box office on 019 0462 3568