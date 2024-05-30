The creators of Sketch, the restaurant in the York Art Gallery, Philip Veal and Maria Rodriguez, have just launched a new venture, The Sketch on the upstairs balcony at the rear of the building.

Over-looking the specially created wildflower meadow in Museum Gardens the bar is now open alongside the gallery's new exhibition which has brought a Monet to York.

The wildflower meadow celebrating Monet in York (Image: Haydn Lewis)

Maria said: "The balcony has never been used before this. We have been here six and a half years and have looked at the space for quite a while and we thought, why not utilise it. There is now a partial roof over the space. It's a trial run and will be open until September 9. If it's a success we hope to reopen again next Spring."

A carefully curated wine and cocktail list is available, to pair with British and French cheeses from Love Cheese in nearby Gillygate and charcuterie from Lishams of Ilkley.

The bar has a small wine list and cocktails on the drinks menu.

The cheeses are supplied by Love Cheese in Gillygate (Image: @bechudsonsmith)

There is access from the gallery entrance, if you are visiting, or from the back of the gallery for free. The bar has both stair and lift access from Museum Gardens and also welcomes dogs.

The Sketch is open from Wednesday to Sunday from 12.30pm -16.30pm and is also available for private parties. To book email maria@sketchyork.co.uk

Maria with one of her signature cocktails (Image: @bechudsonsmith)

Maria and Philp first brought Sketch to the gallery back in April 2019 serving a range of freshly prepared hot and cold options inspired by Maria’s Spanish roots and also chef Philip’s love of Asian food experienced growing up in Birmingham.

Maria said: “Our aim has always been to be inspired by the art on show and create a menu that excites and delights.

"We showcase local suppliers and artists and provide a relaxed and diverse space for locals and visitors to enjoy great food and great art.”

The bar has both stair and lift access from Museum Gardens (Image: @bechudsonsmith)

Sketch also has an outdoor seating area to the front of the building overlooking the beautiful fountain in Exhibition Square and opposite York Theatre Royal the Bar Walls and beyond York Minster and High Petergate.

