According to North Yorkshire Police; on Tuesday, May 21, at around 9pm, a 17-year-old girl was assaulted by a man in the Burton Stone Lane and Crichton Bridge area of Clifton in York.

The victim sustained minor injuries during the assault.

Officers said the suspect was wearing a "distinctive" red Arsenal top with a blue and white jacket over the top.

They described him as a white, of medium build, aged in his mid 40s, with grey hair.

The police are now appealing for more information, and ask anyone who can help to email Sophie.howarth@northyorkshire.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sophie Howarth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240089506 when passing on information.