A TEENAGE girl has been attacked in York.
According to North Yorkshire Police; on Tuesday, May 21, at around 9pm, a 17-year-old girl was assaulted by a man in the Burton Stone Lane and Crichton Bridge area of Clifton in York.
The victim sustained minor injuries during the assault.
Officers said the suspect was wearing a "distinctive" red Arsenal top with a blue and white jacket over the top.
They described him as a white, of medium build, aged in his mid 40s, with grey hair.
The police are now appealing for more information, and ask anyone who can help to email Sophie.howarth@northyorkshire.police.uk.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Sophie Howarth, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240089506 when passing on information.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article