It’s worth knowing though that some simple beach activities are illegal in the UK with beachgoers facing fines up to £2,500.

To help you stay on the right side of the law when enjoying the beach, experts from Wheeldon Brothers have urged Brits to be aware of these five little-known illegal activities.

5 little-known illegal activities you should avoid doing on a beach

Littering can result in a fine of up to £2,500 (Image: Getty)

Littering

The experts at Wheeldon Brothers remind beachgoers that “dropping litter not only spoils the beauty of our shores but also poses a direct threat to fish.”

They added: “By ensuring we take our rubbish home with us, we can play our part in preserving our beaches for future generations."

Those who drop litter or leave a lot of waste could be prosecuted in court or fined up to £2,500 if they’re found guilty.

Having a BBQ

Beachgoers must follow local guidelines, “especially those aimed at protecting fragile coastal environments”, when it comes to having a BBQ at the beach.

Single-use BBQs are illegal on some UK beaches and being caught with one could mean you’re issued with a £100 fine.

Taking pebbles

While taking shells or pebbles home from your beach trip might seem like an innocent act, you’ll need to respect the Coastal Protection Act 1949.

The Act says it’s illegal to take natural materials from public beaches.

Those who are caught could face fines of up to £1,000.

Camping on the beach

In the majority of regions across the UK, camping on the beach is prohibited to curb anti-social behaviour.

The experts advise looking for a nearby camping site instead.

They add: "Staff who work at the beaches frequently conduct hourly patrols in these zones, and campers who refuse to relocate may incur fines of up to £1000 or even face legal prosecution."

Trespassing

The experts explain: “If you trespass on a private beach without permission, you could face fines or legal repercussions.

“Ensure that the beaches you intend to visit are accessible to the public.”