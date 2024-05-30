The apparent outage began before 7am with 2,706 reports having been made at the time of writing.

Around 88% of reports relate to logging into the mobile banking app while 12% are linked to the website.

Most of the reports are coming from cities like Glasgow and Edinburgh in Scotland as well as places like Manchester and London.

TSB acknowledged the issue half an hour ago with the bank's System Issues alert telling customers: "We're aware that our customers are reporting problems with logging into their accounts on both mobile app and browser.

"We're currently looking into this and will provide updates as soon as possible. 30/05/2024 07:26."

Customers report issues with logging into the TSB app

TSB customers were quick to report issues with the app with one writing: "Hiya are you guys having an issue with your business banking app not working?"

Another said: "Is there a problem with the online banking, it's not letting me log in no matter what."

One concerned user stated: "It seems like there is a major outage on your mobile app and online banking, as I cannot log on to either. Neither can my husband.

Hi. We’re aware that customers are experiencing issues with our digital services. We’re sorry for any inconvenience and are working hard to resolve it. James — TSB (@TSB) May 30, 2024

"Please can you let me know when this is going to be rectified? I have bills coming out with no access to move money to pay them."

One person added: "Multitude of people telling you the app isn’t working - clearly an IT issue on your side."

A number of other customers asked if there was an issue with the app with one asking the bank: "What's going on with the app not working?"

TSB has said it will provide an update on this reported issue to customers in due course.