The county’s police force say they We executed four drugs warrants across Whitby and Ryedale yesterday (May 29) during a day of action known as Operation Tornado.

Teams from the Operational Support Unit, Neighbourhood Policing, Roads Policing Group, British Transport Police and the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) were amongst those who joined local officers on the day.

Two properties were visited in Whitby, one in Runswick Avenue and one in Esplanade.

A property in Railway Street in Malton and one in Forest Road in Pickering also received visits and investigations are underway.

The Roads Police Group and DVSA also had a productive day including stopping a works van with an insecure load on the A64 Dunslow Road roundabout at Scarborough.

The driver received an immediate prohibition for this and other construction and use offences with the vehicle.

Following on from York last month, this is the second high intensity day of action driven by new Chief Constable Tim Forber.

CC Forber said: "Our communities are at the absolute heart of what we do.

"Our neighbourhood teams use preventative policing, and we prioritise early intervention.

"We want our residents to feel reassured that, following our engagements, our drop-ins and community events, we are acting on information given and we are disrupting criminal activity in our neighbourhoods."

Inspector Leanne Anderson, coordinator of Op Tornado in Whitby and Ryedale, said: "We have shown our commitment to keeping our communities safe today.

"Our relentless pursuit to combat those supplying drugs in our neighbourhoods isn't restricted to one day.

"We are listening to our residents and we will continue to act on community intelligence.”

Police have carried out drug raids in Malton, Pickering and Whitby (Image: North Yorkshire Police)

Anyone with any information about suspected drug-related crime are urged to make a report via the North Yorkshire Police website or by calling 101, select option 4, and speak to the Force Control Room.

Always dial 999 if an emergency response is required.

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or make a report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.