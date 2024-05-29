Teams from the Operational Support Unit, Neighbourhood Policing and British Transport Police were amongst those who joined the local officers across the command.

Two properties were visited in Whitby one on Runswick Avenue and one on Esplanade.

A property on Railway Street in Malton and one on Forest Road in Pickering also received visits.

The investigations have now commenced.

Chief Constable Tim Forber of NYP said: "Our communities are at the absolute heart of what we do. Our neighbourhood teams use preventative policing and we prioritise early intervention. We want our residents to feel reassured that, following our engagements, our drop-ins and community events, we are acting on information given and we are disrupting criminal activity in our neighbourhoods. "

Inspector Leanne Anderson, coordinator of Op Tornado in Whitby and Ryedale said: "We have shown our commitment to keeping our communities safe today. Our relentless pursuit to combat those supplying drugs in our neighbourhoods isn't restricted to one day. We are listening to our residents and we will continue to act on community intelligence."

If you want to speak to your local team, you can call 101, select option 4 and speak to the control room.

You can provide anonymous information by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

If you, or someone you know, needs some support for drink or drug use concerns, you can contact the below support agencies;

• Drink Drug Hub website https://orlo.uk/6HPA3

• North Yorkshire Rise

Young people's specialist drug and alcohol service- freephone 08000 14 14 80 (option 2) – https://orlo.uk/7s5yl

• North Yorkshire Horizons

Adult specialist drug and alcohol service - freephone 08000 14 14 80 – https://orlo.uk/3Y3sM

• NHS

https://orlo.uk/nMTX0

• FRANK helpline and information

https://orlo.uk/4Kcwm