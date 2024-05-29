A MAN has been found collapsed in a York street by emergency crews.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say that at not long after noon today (May 29) a man was spotted collapsed in Kent Street very close to the city's main fire station.
A service spokesperson said: "A crew from York came across a man who had collapsed on the street near the fire station.
"Crews provided first aid until ambulance crews arrived."
