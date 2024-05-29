It is the second such successive win for Harrogate.

The recognition follows a refurbishment of the Bradford hotel in the West Yorkshire town, and the Harrogate hotel also being upgraded with its new Amber’s Restaurant.

Both hotels have implemented people-skills-focused training programs for their teams, emphasising the importance of personalised service and guest satisfaction.

Oliver Stott, Hotel Manager at Cedar Court Harrogate, said: “This has been a real journey. In 2019, the hotel ranked 25th in the Harrogate Market on TripAdvisor. I am so proud of the team and that they receive daily positive recognition for their efforts.”

John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdvisor, said the awards demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence, so good people want to leave reviews online.

Cedar Court also has hotels in Huddersfield and Wakefield.