Both the Cedar Court Hotels in Harrogate and Bradford have been recognised in TripAdvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards for 2024, placing them in the review website’s top 10% of listings worldwide.
It is the second such successive win for Harrogate.
The recognition follows a refurbishment of the Bradford hotel in the West Yorkshire town, and the Harrogate hotel also being upgraded with its new Amber’s Restaurant.
Both hotels have implemented people-skills-focused training programs for their teams, emphasising the importance of personalised service and guest satisfaction.
Oliver Stott, Hotel Manager at Cedar Court Harrogate, said: “This has been a real journey. In 2019, the hotel ranked 25th in the Harrogate Market on TripAdvisor. I am so proud of the team and that they receive daily positive recognition for their efforts.”
John Boris, Chief Growth Officer at TripAdvisor, said the awards demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence, so good people want to leave reviews online.
Cedar Court also has hotels in Huddersfield and Wakefield.
