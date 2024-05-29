Asset advisory firm Walker Singleton, which is hosting the online auction, has invited bids on 16 lots of BOSS connecting mobile cabins, which are suitable for a wide range of usage in the construction sector.

The units were made and used during the Covid pandemic, meaning they are manufactured to NHS standards.

The units are 6.98m long, 2.3m wide, and 2.4m high, with each lot available in the auction comprising three units. Each unit is easily transportable, towable by compliant pickup truck, and VCA and HSE compliant, complete with emergency brakes and vehicle rear lighting.

The units have been manufactured using higher end components, this includes the generator and invertors, in some of the units.

Interested parties can bid for items online now until the auction closes from 12pm on Thursday June 6. Viewings are by appointment only on Wednesday June 5 in Doncaster.

Buyers would have the ability due to the design of the units to configure them as individual units or for other specific uses.

Walker Singleton director, Stephen Jones, said: “Venari is a well-respected name with a reputation built on quality products. These cabins are no different, having been used by the NHS during the Covid pandemic.

“Venari O&H have stated that they would be happy to discuss any reconfiguration and upgrade needs with any successful purchaser utilising their expertise and knowledge of the cabins. Contact details can be provided by the team here at Walker Singleton.

“The huge success of phase one has led to more units becoming available. We would recommend anyone interested in taking part in the online auction to view the lots and see for themselves the high quality product available.”

For further information on the online auction and to view the lots, search ‘Walker Singleton mobile connecting cabins auction.’