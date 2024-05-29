North Yorkshire Police say they have been made aware of recent anti-social behaviour, damage, and intimidation by groups of youths in Haxby on the outskirts of the city.

Read next:

A force spokesman said: "We understand that this is causing an amount of frustration and upset to the residents of Haxby and as a result we are developing a problem-solving approach to address the matters in the short and long term.

"Over the coming days there will be an increased presence of officers in the area to target and respond to incidents.

"If you see the team out and about, please approach them and discuss any concerns you may have.

"We would ask that residents report matters to the police on 101 or 999 or via online reporting.

"We have implemented a dispersal in the area this evening and into the weekend.

"A dispersal gives officers the power to direct people to leave an area who are causing anti-social behaviour and not to return for a given period.

"A number of youths have been identified as being responsible.

"Follow up work will take place with these individuals alongside our partners and the York Community Safety Hub.

"To reassure people, where there is evidence of criminal offences being committed action will be taken."