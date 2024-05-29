A WANTED man has been caught by police in York.
A spokesman for North Yorkshire Police said: "Yesterday (May 28) local neighbourhood police team spotted and helped apprehend a wanted man.
"Thanks to their quick actions and assistance from their response policing colleagues, he was placed under arrest, and has been recalled back to prison."
The force hasn't named the man or where the arrest took place.
