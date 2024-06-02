The plans for the new fast-food restaurant, in the former Iceland building in Fulford Road, have sparked controversy since they were first submitted in April.

The plans are for a 7,700 square foot retail unit which would be open seven days a week, from 7am-11pm.

The Press reported on the complaints of resident Joe Redshaw, who lives in Maple Grove, which is adjacent to the proposed site.

Joe said: "I wouldn't have bought my house if there was a McDonald's next to it."

Objections have been growing since the application was first published on April 3. Now, the online petition has more than 1,000 signatures, and the planning portal has around 260 objections.

Among the objectors are councillors Kate Ravilious and Conrad Whitcroft, of City of York Council. Fulford Parish Council and Fishergate planning panel have also objected to the plans.

Cllr Whitcroft and Cllr Ravilious objected to the new McDonald's (Image: Newsquest)

The ward councillor for Fulford and Heslington, Cllr Ravilious urged the council to recommended the plans for refusal.

In her objection, she cited the findings of Fulford Parish Council, which mentioned concerns of the impact on the area's heritage, referencing the nearby historic Fulford Cross, the Keep at Imphal Barracks, and the Fulford Road conservation area.

It also raised concerns over the impact a McDonald's could have on traffic in the area. The parish council, in its objection on the council's planning portal, said: "The A19 is a major route into the city and is heavily congested during peak hours.

"The junction at the site entrance is crossed by a well-used footpath and off-road cycle lane, with the result that whenever traffic is queueing to exit the site, pedestrians and cyclists must either wait patiently or manoeuvre through waiting vehicles, causing safety issues.

"The increase in traffic movements caused by the change of use from retail to restaurant with a busy delivery service will be considerable."

Fishergate ward councillor, Cllr Whitcroft, has been one of the lead campaigners against the development.

Cllr Whitcroft previously held a meeting with the community to discuss action against the plans.

In his objection on the planning portal, Cllr Whitcroft expressed concerns about the building's odour control, with the wall near the proposed vent not being high enough to provide "much shielding".

He also spoke on cycle parking, local schools, pavement access, and the lack of a tree survey at the development.

North Yorkshire Police conducted a "designing out crime" report, to determine whether the development would increase crime in the area.

Officer Richard Ball said: "The premise will be in close proximity to a number of dwellings which may be affected by the proposed use requested in this application, particularly in terms of public amenity.

"Therefore, careful consideration will need to take place in relation to the permitted hours of use, to reduce the potential for conflict between the residents and customers."

A McDonald's spokesperson previously told The Press: "We are excited about the opportunity to open a new restaurant in York and look forward to working with the council and local residents to address any concerns."

The Press has approached McDonald's for further comment and will update the story here with any response.